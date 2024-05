New York Knicks struggle against Indiana

The Knicks looked tired in Indianapolis and did not get into the game, as evidenced by a 14:34 deficit after the first quarter. The deficit was as much as 43 points at the start of the fourth quarter. New York only managed a shooting percentage of 33 percent from the field. Indiana's most successful player was Tyrese Haliburton with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists in just 27 minutes. Game five will be played in New York on Wednesday night (CEST).