Before the 2025 World Ski Championships
Start of refurbishment of Maishofen railroad station
The Maishofen train station is being renovated in time for the 2025 Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. Around 18.5 million euros will be invested in the station by December 2024.
In preparation for the 2025 World Ski Championships, ÖBB, the province of Salzburg and the municipality of Maishofen are investing in the railroad infrastructure. The ÖBB stop in Maishofen, right at the entrance to the Glemmtal valley and therefore also the closest train stop for the World Cup venue Saalbach-Hinterglemm, will be modernized by the end of 2024. The total investment sum: 18.5 million euros.
Modern infrastructure for relaxed travel
In addition to the station, the construction work in Maishofen also includes track, points, cable and overhead line systems. The old station building, loading ramp and points were removed. A bike-and-ride facility for 20 bicycles and five motorized two-wheelers is being built on the freed-up space.
A new park-and-ride facility with 33 parking spaces is being built for cars. A green area with seating will be built on the forecourt - two bus platforms as well as cab ranks and spaces for short-term parking will make it easier to change trains.
Modern and barrier-free
The new covered peripheral platforms are accessible via lifts and connected by a pedestrian underpass. The standardized platform height of 55 cm will enable comfortable boarding and alighting at the same level in future.
The platform length of 220 m allows double train sets to stop. At the same time, modern information systems such as monitors and loudspeakers will be installed to provide information about train times in real time. A modern waiting area is also being created.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
