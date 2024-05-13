Start of refurbishment of Maishofen railroad station

In preparation for the 2025 World Ski Championships, ÖBB, the province of Salzburg and the municipality of Maishofen are investing in the railroad infrastructure. The ÖBB stop in Maishofen, right at the entrance to the Glemmtal valley and therefore also the closest train stop for the World Cup venue Saalbach-Hinterglemm, will be modernized by the end of 2024. The total investment sum: 18.5 million euros.