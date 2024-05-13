Him again after all? “Bayern really drilling again”

He would not change, but stay where he feels comfortable and where he feels committed to the fans: at Brighton. Head coach Roberto de Zerbi made the hearts of Brighton fans beat faster with this statement a few weeks ago. And yet things could turn out differently. Because as much as de Zerbi would like to stay, there seems to be a subtle clash between him and the club boss. At least that's what "Bild" reporter Christian Falk claims to have found out. And Bayern, who are apparently banking on this. "Max Eberl really wants him," explained Falk in the "Bild Sport" program. According to him, "Bayern are now really drilling down again."