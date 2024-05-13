Vorteilswelt
The search for a coach ...

Him again after all? “Bayern really drilling again”

Nachrichten
13.05.2024 09:26

So Roberto de Zerbi again after all? FC Bayern are now said to be "really probing" the Brighton coach, according to the newspaper "Bild". He had actually already sworn allegiance to Brighton.

comment0 Kommentare

He would not change, but stay where he feels comfortable and where he feels committed to the fans: at Brighton. Head coach Roberto de Zerbi made the hearts of Brighton fans beat faster with this statement a few weeks ago. And yet things could turn out differently. Because as much as de Zerbi would like to stay, there seems to be a subtle clash between him and the club boss. At least that's what "Bild" reporter Christian Falk claims to have found out. And Bayern, who are apparently banking on this. "Max Eberl really wants him," explained Falk in the "Bild Sport" program. According to him, "Bayern are now really drilling down again."

"Love the city"
It would be a little strange. Ten days ago, de Zerbi had declared: "I want to stay in Brighton. I love the city, the club, the fans." So he wants to stay - and could still end up in Munich.

Second ball?
On the other hand, Bayern's search for a coach has been strange for months anyway. Nagelsmann, Alonso, Rangnick, Emery, Schmidt and even De Zerbi - Bayern wanted all of them and didn't get them. Will Munich now be able to use De Zerbi's - to use soccer jargon - second ball?

It wouldn't be bad. One matchday before the end of the season, the head coach for the new season has still not been decided. And things get underway again on August 23 ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

