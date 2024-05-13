Holes and false baskets, but a real “final”

The fourth semi-final kicked off a quarter of an hour late. This was because the replacement hall in Eggenberg - the Graz basketball team had had to make way for the women's European Handball Cup - first had to be brought up to scratch. The guests from Klosterneuburg could not believe their eyes when they arrived: "Some of the baskets were hanging five centimetres too low, there were holes in the floor and tape had to be used as lines," said manager Matthias Hager, shaking his head.