Sucic combative: “The pressure is more on Sturm Graz”
Red Bull Salzburg's small chance of winning the championship is still alive. With a 5:1 thumping victory in Hartberg and thanks to the shoot-out in Linz, the gap to Sturm Graz has shrunk to two points. On Sunday, Salzburg have a "final dahoam" against third-placed LASK. The pressure will not be on Salzburg, says Luka Sucic calmly.
Sturm may hold all the aces in the long-distance duel, but Sucic emphasized on behalf of the team: "We believed in it before the game, now we believe in it even more."
It was a late comeback for the former champions. In the penultimate round, the "Bulls" overran TSV Hartberg for the third and final time this season with a 5:1 victory (the fourth season duel ended with a 3:2 win). In the three Bundesliga games before that, the team had lost to Austria Klagenfurt and Rapid and drawn against Sturm. In view of these upsets, keeping the streak alive - all ten titles since 2013/14 have gone to Salzburg - was only a theoretical possibility for many.
Salzburg have regained their confidence
However, the team rebelled against the venomous Hartbergers and surprised many observers. Salzburg showed passion and self-confidence and presented themselves in front of the opponent's goal with almost the same confidence as before. Karim Konaté scored three goals, and it could have been even more. "I'm just feeling lucky at the moment because I saw a real team on the pitch today. A team that really marches, that isn't too shy to make the last few meters to defend everything away. We haven't always seen that," admitted coach Onur Cinel in the Sky interview.
"Today you could see who Salzburg are," said defender Samson Baidoo. "I'd say the team was with itself and wanted to show that it can do better," said sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner, getting to the heart of the matter. The rumor that there is a pronounced factionalism and animosity in the squad certainly did not gain any new fuel on Sunday. The absence of goalkeeper Alexander Schlager and Mads Bidstrup, two real pillars of the team, was also well absorbed on the pitch.
Sturm Graz under pressure
The plan was to ignore the events surrounding Sturm Graz and just do their own job. It was important "that we play our game, that we get the game on our side," said Seonbuchner. Because they also had the necessary luck with the result, the showdown against in-form LASK now awaits, while Sturm take on Austria Klagenfurt at home. "The pressure is more on Sturm Graz," said midfielder Sucic. "We have nothing to lose. We are certainly second, we can still jump to first place," said Seonbuchner.
Today you could see who Salzburg are.
Samson Baidoo
For Cinel, it is clear that Sturm hold the cards. With a win, Graz are through, but a draw might not be enough for them. Salzburg only need three points - and goals from Klagenfurt. "Now there's one more matchday, and the team that deserves it the most after the last matchday is at the top," said the German, who took over from Gerhard Struber in mid-April. His recipe? "We have to play our game, we have to perform as a team like we did today to give ourselves a chance."
