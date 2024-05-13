Transfer madness
Will United spend 200 million on two youngsters?
Manchester United have big transfer plans in mind for the summer. 200 million euros are said to be available. Not in total, however, but only for two talented youngsters from Benfica Lisbon. Will they make the leap back to the top?
The two Benfica talents Joao Neves (19) and Antonio Silva (20) have made their breakthrough at the Portuguese top club this season. The duo's performances have also put them on the wish list of several top clubs.
Manchester United in particular now want to really attack. Money should not play a role in this. They want to spend a total of around 200 million euros on the two talents, reports "fichajes.net". Silva still has a contract until 2027, which includes an exit clause of 100 million euros. The young Portuguese is expected to stabilize the defence of the badly shaken traditional club.
Is money alone enough?
Teammate Neves is considered one of the most exciting talents on the continent. The defensive midfielder has played 53 competitive matches this season. His release clause is said to be around 120 million euros. United are relying on Jim Ratcliffe to pay both sums. The billionaire has owned 25 percent of the club since Christmas. He is keen to strengthen the squad in the summer.
Nevertheless, around 200 million euros for two talented players would be a new peak value in times when the transfer market in general seems to be going crazy. But one key question remains: do the two players even want to join Manchester United? The English side are not in the Champions League and are generally in danger of missing out on qualification for a European competition. Would the money alone be enough?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.