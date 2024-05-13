FAN.AT GAME OF THE ROUND
After 28 years: Mühlbach is first class again
After Eugendorf 1b in the 2nd division North A, 2nd division South dominator Mühlbach am Hochkönig were crowned champions ahead of schedule last Saturday. They have been working towards this promotion for many years, and with the 2:0 away win in Mauterndorf they are now back in first class after 28 years.
20 wins, 2 draws - that's Mühlbach's record four matchdays before the end of the season. A well-deserved promotion couldn't look much clearer. The team from Pongau made it perfect early on Saturday and did not allow themselves to lose a point away from home against Mauterndorf, who put up a great fight.
Patience was rewarded
With a specially organized fan bus, the league leaders travelled to Lungau with a broad chest. As so often this season, the dominators faced a defensive-minded opponent and had to find playful solutions. Andreas Schweiger was a decisive factor in this: after a long injury lay-off, the captain made his starting eleven debut for the first time this season and caused a stir on the pitch with a strong performance. Shortly before the break, the club icon's inspiring motivation was rewarded with the important opening goal from striker Mario Hoffmann.
The lead came at just the right moment!
Mühlbach-Coach Patrick Schweiger
After the restart, the visitors controlled the game and created many great chances before Florian Wielandner increased the lead to 2:0 in the 58th minute. With a great deal of confidence and composure, they managed to keep this result over time - the self-image of a previously undefeated champion. At the final whistle, the championship celebrations began directly on the pitch and it was not until an hour later that the team returned to the dressing room. Even later, they celebrated arm-in-arm in the "Scheppal Alm".
The will to win has become part of our team.
Mühlbach-Coach Patrick Schweiger
Hard-earned success
It's been 28 years since the last title, and last season the team narrowly missed out on promotion. Now the long-awaited goal has finally been achieved, a highlight for the players and the entire club. Nevertheless, coach Patrick Schweiger's team remains hungry: "Our goal is to remain unbeaten until the end. Every single player is highly motivated to achieve that." As there is a break in the 2nd division South next weekend, the Schweiger squad will have enough time to process the celebrations and prepare for the final four matches. The omens could hardly be better. Thomas Schaier
2nd class south: Mauterndorf - Mühlbach/Hkg. 0:2 (0:1), Filzmoos/Hüttau - Wagrain/Kleinarl 0:2 (0:1), Dorfgastein - Muhr 2:0 (0:0), Dienten - Wald - 2:3 (1:2), Bad Gastein - Bischofshofen 1b 3:3 (1:1), Lend - Zederhaus 5:3 (1:2), Niedernsill/Uttendorf - Bramberg canceled (Bramberg did not show up, the game is penalized 3:0).
