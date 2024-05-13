After 28 years: Mühlbach is first class again

Hard-earned success

It's been 28 years since the last title, and last season the team narrowly missed out on promotion. Now the long-awaited goal has finally been achieved, a highlight for the players and the entire club. Nevertheless, coach Patrick Schweiger's team remains hungry: "Our goal is to remain unbeaten until the end. Every single player is highly motivated to achieve that." As there is a break in the 2nd division South next weekend, the Schweiger squad will have enough time to process the celebrations and prepare for the final four matches. The omens could hardly be better. Thomas Schaier