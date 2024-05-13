“Conference of the animals” wants to prevent bypass to the east

"We are determined to put up peaceful resistance"

In the wake of this historic media event, environmental activists have now gathered once again for a "Press Conference of the Animals 2.0" in Lichtenwörth. The unanimous demand of dragonflies, brown hares, ground squirrels and stag beetles: an immediate stop to the "eastern bypass", which would cut an asphalt route through a nature reserve and the most fertile fields. Hainburg activist Doris Holler-Brucker was also there: "There are many of us and we are determined to resist peacefully. Because the future is at stake."