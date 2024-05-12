The new week brings changeable weather

Clouds will continue to predominate in the west on Tuesday. Towards the Niedere Tauern, temperatures will reach a maximum of 16 degrees and a few rain showers are to be expected. In northern Upper Styria and eastern Styria, temperatures will climb up to 22 degrees accompanied by sunshine.

The unstable weather continues

Towards the middle of the week, it will become rather unlikely to catch a glimpse of the sun throughout Styria as the clouds thicken. Don't forget your umbrella and waterproof shoes in the upper Mur Valley and in western Styria, as the tendency to shower increases the most here. It will remain dry from Mariazellerland to Eastern Styria. In the Gesäuse and in Eastern Styria it will again be significantly warmer at up to 22 degrees than in the upper Mur Valley at 17 degrees.