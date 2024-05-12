Styria divided in two
The new week brings changeable weather
Clouds, a few hours of sunshine and rain showers - the start of the week promises a rollercoaster of emotions and a country divided in two when it comes to the weather.
"In terms of weather, Styria will be split in two over the next few days. In western Styria towards the Koralpe, we can expect partly unsettled weather on Monday. The east can look forward to significantly more hours of sunshine," reports Ubimet meteorologist Nikolas Zimmermann. Compared to the weekend, it will cool down a little throughout Styria. 17 to 21 degrees are expected at the beginning of the week, with the warmest temperatures in the east and the coolest in Murau.
Clouds will continue to predominate in the west on Tuesday. Towards the Niedere Tauern, temperatures will reach a maximum of 16 degrees and a few rain showers are to be expected. In northern Upper Styria and eastern Styria, temperatures will climb up to 22 degrees accompanied by sunshine.
The unstable weather continues
Towards the middle of the week, it will become rather unlikely to catch a glimpse of the sun throughout Styria as the clouds thicken. Don't forget your umbrella and waterproof shoes in the upper Mur Valley and in western Styria, as the tendency to shower increases the most here. It will remain dry from Mariazellerland to Eastern Styria. In the Gesäuse and in Eastern Styria it will again be significantly warmer at up to 22 degrees than in the upper Mur Valley at 17 degrees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.