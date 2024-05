First new signing! KAC acquires attacker from Denmark

The 26-year-old, who was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2016 NHL Draft, mainly played in the HockeyAllsvenskan (2nd division in Sweden) from 2017 to 2023. He only played for Düsseldorf in the DEL in 2020/21.

"Fits in with the desired rejuvenation"

"We've had him on our radar for some time. We see him as a very good overall package for our team, especially since he also took his scoring to new heights last season. He also fits in with the rejuvenation of the team," says General Manager Oliver Pilloni.