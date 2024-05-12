Vorteilswelt
No start in Paris?

Nadal: “It was a tough day in every respect”

Nachrichten
12.05.2024 14:42

After his bitter defeat to Hubert Hurkacz in Rome, Rafael Nadal was full of self-doubt. He suffered his heaviest clay defeat against the Pole for 21 years. A reason for the Spaniard to question the meaningfulness of his participation in the French Open.

comment0 Kommentare

"It was a tough day for me in every respect, because I felt better prepared than I showed," Nadal emphasized after his bitter exit in Rome. He had lost 1:6 and 3:6 against Hurkacz. The last time the "clay court king" suffered such an ignominy was in 2003.

The dress rehearsal for the French Open, which begins on May 26, was a complete flop. The 37-year-old has a lot to gnaw on from the defeat. Because he suddenly emphasizes: "I have two options for Paris. One is to say: 'OK, I'm not ready, I'm not playing well enough'. The other is to accept how I am today and work on being in a different shape in two weeks' time."

"Must continue to fight"
Which option he chooses in the end and whether he manages to get into form remains to be seen. However, it is Nadal's great wish to return to the place where he celebrated his greatest successes. "If I feel ready, I'll try to be there and fight for the things I've fought for over the last 15 years, even if it seems impossible now," said Nadal.

Ultimately, it comes down to his head, the 37-year-old is certain. Because: "Physically, I have some problems, but probably not enough to say that I won't be playing in the most important event of my tennis career." So the tennis world continues to worry about Nadal's well-deserved farewell at the French Open.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

