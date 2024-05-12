Experiencing a difficult time
“Metal-free at last”! Holdener satisfied after surgery
Wendy Holdener has had a successful operation. A metal plate was removed from the Swiss skier's foot. Finally some good news for the technical specialist, who has recently been hit by misfortune.
"Successful operation to remove the plate," explains the Swiss athlete on Instagram, showing a video of herself in hospital. The athlete shows her satisfaction and also adds a green tick to the post. The message: "The foot is finally metal-free again". As proof, Holdener shows a plate and four screws that have been removed.
The Swiss skier, who celebrates her 31st birthday on May 12, finally has some positive news to report. Recently, she has mainly been hit by misfortune. First, she injured herself and had to have an operation.
Mourning for brother Kevin
In mid-January, the skier was still confident that she would be able to compete again at the end of the season. But in the end nothing came of it. In the end, she decided to postpone her comeback until next season.
At the end of February, she also had to say goodbye to her brother. Kevin Holdener lost his long battle against a rare form of cancer. A hard blow for the whole family. The Swiss skier repeatedly expressed her grief on social media.
With the successful operation, at least the injury chapter can hopefully now be closed. "Now it's time to rest," writes the 31-year-old and then wishes everyone a relaxing vacation.
