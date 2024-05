Holstein Kiel have been promoted to the German Bundesliga for the first time in the club's history and are the first team from Schleswig-Holstein to do so. The second division leaders fought out a 1-1 draw against Fortuna Düsseldorf on Saturday and can therefore no longer be displaced from one of the two direct promotion places in the final round. Austrian Benedikt Pichler, who was substituted in the 63rd minute, gave Kiel the lead.