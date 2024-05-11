"Was my big goal"
Lena Millonig obliterates 16-year-old record
Great performance by Lena Millonig! The 26-year-old improved Andrea Mayr's 16-year-old Austrian record over the 3000 m steeplechase (9:47.61) by 1.44 seconds to 9:46.17 minutes at the "Long Running Night" in Karlsruhe. This put her in a strong sixth place in a class field won by the Argentinian Casetta Belén.
"It's a great feeling to have broken the record. Of course, the record was my big goal at some point and I had the record in the back of my mind for today. I'm very, very happy," beamed Lena Millonig, who improved her own best time (9:49.85) by a good three seconds. "The field was also perfect today, I was doing very well until two laps before the end, but then I lacked a bit of strength at the back. There's still more to come this year!" she said confidently.
"Lena had a lot of courage!"
"The performance was very, very good," Lena's father Dietmar Millonig was also pleased, "above all she had a lot of courage to start fast and keep up with the class field. Mentally, this was an important step forward." Especially when you consider that the meeting in Karlsruhe was only her second steeplechase race after the brutal fall in Vienna almost a year ago...
The daughter of the former European champion suffered a broken metatarsal bone, torn ligaments and a torn capsule. But now Lena Millonig is back on the road to success. With this time, she has also laid an important foundation for her participation in the European Championships in Rome in June. This will be her second European Championships after Munich 2022.
Development of the ÖLV 3000 m steeplechase record:
9:46.17 (6) Lena Millonig Karlsruhe 11.05.2024
9:47.61 (2) Andrea Mayr Namur 02.07.2008
9:48,87 (1) Andrea Mayr Regensburg 09.06.2007
9:56,78 (1) Andrea Mayr Ulm 12.06.2005
10:16,20 (2) Andrea Mayr Reykjavik 19.06.2004
10:27,68 (1) Andrea Mayr St. Pölten 29.05.2003
"Eternal" ÖLV best list 3000 m steeplechase
9:46.17 (6) Lena Millonig Karlsruhe 11.05.2024
9:47.61 (2) Andrea Mayr Namur 02.07.2008
9:49,85 (3) Lena Millonig Pápa 06.09.2022
10:02,20 (9) Katharina Pesendorfer Vienna 17.06.2023
10:12,26 (14) Lotte Luise Seiler Vienna 17.06.2023
10:21,42 (9rC) Katharina Götschl Azusa (USA) 11.04.2024
10:27,65 (1) Julia Millonig Maria Enzersdorf 08.05.2015
10:39,56 (1) Lemuela Wutz Brandenton (USA) 02.05.2021
10:42,88 (1) Stefanie Huber Ried 14.06.2013
10:45,28 (1-19) Ida Danner Linz 08.07.2022
