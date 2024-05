Jaron came, saw and made the Altachers cheer

The turning point with Jaron

After the break, however, Altach showed a different face and increasingly took control. The final turning point came with Isabella Jaron, who coach Bernhard had put on the bench for the first time after recovering from a knee injury and brought on in the 68th minute. Just six minutes later, defender Sabrina Horvat first outpaced four Dornbirn players with a spectacular solo run, crossed and Jaron - who had arrived from German second division side Meppen in the winter - scored on the slide to equalize. "She's a striker who stands where she needs to be," said Summer, paying tribute to the 22-year-old, who then also provided the assist for Altach's winning goal through Rieke Tietz in the 86th minute.