Father collapsed
Children after death: “Dad should come back”
Just one week before their eighth wedding anniversary, 37-year-old Hannes Nagl from Upper Austria suddenly collapsed and died in hospital. He leaves behind his wife Regina and their two children Jonas (6) and Laura (2). In addition to the grief over the painful loss of the family man and farmer, there are now unfortunately also financial worries about the future.
May 4th began like any other day for the Nagl family from Maria Neustift - but it ended in disaster.
A friend was visiting and they were enjoying the beautiful weather in the garden. Suddenly, the moment that would change everything: dad Hannes suddenly collapsed, right in front of his wife Regina and their children Jonas (6) and Laura (2).
Resuscitation attempts started
"My sister is a geriatric nurse, she realized straight away that it was serious. She immediately started resuscitating Hannes. Her friend brought the children into the house and tried to isolate them as much as possible," says Gerlinde Infanger, the widow's sister.
"I don't want dad to die," Jonas (6) is said to have said - the 37-year-old was his great role model. The rescue chain was set in motion immediately and the emergency doctor continued to try to resuscitate the farmer. He was taken to hospital by rescue helicopter, but all hope and fear was in vain.
Shocking news of death
When the news of his death came from the hospital just a few hours later, the family's world fell apart. "The children kept saying that their dad should come back," says Infanger.
The couple have a farm in Maria Neustift. Now the widow is not only alone with the work, but also with the financial burdens. "They only built a new barn in 2018. No one knows yet how things will continue in the long term.
Widow works part-time
Regina works part-time as a caregiver for the elderly. They split the work in the barn, Hannes managed the land," explains the sister. Friends have set up a donation account to at least alleviate the financial worries a little. Neighbors and family are helping with the work on the farm. The couple would have celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary next week.
Donation account Nagl Regina:
IBAN: AT40 3408 0000 0773 9360
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.