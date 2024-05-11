Police investigate
Automatically saved draft
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) excluded co-favorite Netherlands from the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday - just a few hours before the final. "It is not appropriate for him (meaning Joost Klein, pictured above) to continue to take part in the contest," said the EBU.
"We would like to make it clear that, contrary to some media reports and speculation on social media, no other performer or delegation member was involved in this incident," read the statement, which was also published on X (formerly Twitter, see post below). According to the statement, Swedish police investigated a complaint from a female member of the production crew following an incident after Joost's performance in Thursday night's semi-final.
Speculation about the background to the"incident"
There is speculation about the background to the "incident". The Swedish newspaper "Aftonbladet" speculates that Klein may have become violent towards a member of the production staff. The television station Sveriges Television, on the other hand, claims that it was an attack on a photographer.
No connection with Israel's bid
The committees had already withdrawn for a crisis meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss the "incident". Contrary to initial assumptions, there was no connection with the Israeli delegation, whose appearance in Malmö is controversial. The Dutchman had previously been denied the right to perform in the rehearsal for the ESC final as well as the right to perform in the jury final on Friday evening.
This means that the final will take place at 9 pm with only 25 instead of 26 countries. ORF 1 will broadcast live from 9pm - with Andi Knoll, but without Joost Klein.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.