Pedestrian hit by car in Innsbruck

A 71-year-old Serbian woman was hit and seriously injured by a car in the Tyrolean capital of Innsbruck on Friday morning. According to the police, the woman was walking from the edge of the road between stationary vehicles across several lanes of traffic at an intersection. She was hit by the turning car of a 40-year-old Austrian woman. The 71-year-old was thrown to the ground. The ambulance took the seriously injured woman to the hospital in Innsbruck.