A country in soccer fever

To make matters worse, Otto Konrad had forgotten his lucky bag (with a badger's beard, horseshoe, a little doll and a cap) in Karlsruhe and, despite all his efforts, never got it back. A bad omen? There was no sign of this at the start of the game, as one attack followed another. Almost out of nowhere, however, Inter's Nicola Berti fooled Salzburg's Peter Artner and scored to make it 0:1 (35'). Despite a red card against Alessandro Bianchi (48'), it was to stay that way.