Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Due to mild weather

The strawberry season is already underway in Carinthia

Nachrichten
11.05.2024 10:00

There is good news for strawberry lovers: The sweet, red fruits are almost ripe. And three weeks earlier than normal. And there's even more good news for those with a sweet tooth. The prices for strawberries are likely to be moderate this year.

comment0 Kommentare

The first strawberries are ripe. The strawberry season in our state starts around three weeks earlier than usual. The first fruits are already being harvested in the fields. Due to the above-average mild temperatures in recent weeks, some strawberry farmers have already been able to start picking. In Burgenland and Styria, the harvest is already in full swing.

Johanna Weber with the first strawberries of the year. In Lavanttal, the frost has damaged some blossoms, but prices remain moderate. (Bild: Bartlbauer)
Johanna Weber with the first strawberries of the year. In Lavanttal, the frost has damaged some blossoms, but prices remain moderate.
(Bild: Bartlbauer)

Regional produce offers even more enjoyment
Connoisseurs appreciate the taste of regional fruit: "When they come straight from the fields, our local, sun-ripened strawberries are much tastier than imported goods."

Bartl farmer Hieronymus Weber in Wolfsberg has also been offering fresh strawberries for a few days now. "They were protected under foil. We had four or five days of frost in April, and some of the flowers were hit. However, the damage varies greatly from region to region." Bartlbauer also offers ripe strawberries at the Kammerhof in St. Andrä. In the last week of May, the harvest should also start in the other strawberry regions.

Zitat Icon

Burgenland and Styria were spared the frost. In Carinthia, the strawberry fields will open at the end of May.

Hieronymus Weber, Bartlbauer

Moderate prices for local berries
Despite some frost-related crop failures, the price of strawberries is likely to be moderate, Weber believes: "The price per kilo for home-picked strawberries will be around 3.90 euros. Picked strawberries will probably cost seven euros per kilogram in the strawberry countries."

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf