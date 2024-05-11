The strawberry season is already underway in Carinthia

Bartl farmer Hieronymus Weber in Wolfsberg has also been offering fresh strawberries for a few days now. "They were protected under foil. We had four or five days of frost in April, and some of the flowers were hit. However, the damage varies greatly from region to region." Bartlbauer also offers ripe strawberries at the Kammerhof in St. Andrä. In the last week of May, the harvest should also start in the other strawberry regions.