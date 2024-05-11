One year of black-blue
“The government is working intensively”
ÖVP Governor Wilfried Haslauer gives an overview of the projects that his state government has completed so far and welcomes suggestions from Krone readers.
In the series "What has happened? What needs to happen?", "Krone" readers shed light on the work of the state government after one year in office. In numerous letters, the people of Salzburg report what bothers them and where the black-blue government should make improvements.
Governor wants to take up suggestions
"I am delighted that the Kronen Zeitung is inviting its readers to submit points of criticism and additional suggestions. We will be happy to take these on board as far as we can," says Governor Wilfried Haslauer and provides an excerpt of previous projects.
Safeguarding hospitals throughout the province
One of the most important points is the provision of healthcare by local hospitals. The 3rd medical department is currently being built on the SALK site. A state holding company secures the private hospitals in Oberndorf and Pinzgau.
The transport spin-off from Salzburg AG has now been successful, even if the improvement in public transport has not yet reached the citizens.
The provincial roads show how close joy and sorrow are to each other. The renovation budget has been doubled. This year, 40 kilometers will be renewed. The construction sites inevitably lead to traffic jams, which in turn annoys the citizens - the joy of the new roads is diminished. The abolition of the air 100 on the A10 as far as Golling is a greater blessing for most drivers.
Wolf can now be removed more quickly
The ÖVP and FPÖ are pursuing a clear line on wolves. The "risk wolf" category has been created. The animals can now be shot faster than before. This is particularly popular with farmers and increases their sense of security.
Two completed points are important for the business location: Black and Blue has initiated the European expansion and is taking over the RX Messe together with the city, thus securing the exhibition center.
Not everything is done on the initiative of the government
However, there are also some curious items on the governor's to-do list. For example, the refurbishment of HAK 1 in the provincial capital is listed separately and thus chalked up as a success. This was unavoidable as the building was no longer usable after the major fire. The situation is similar with the renovation of the Schmitt Tunnel. The south portal is in danger of collapsing.
Small successes are also celebrated: A special mention goes to the Gnigl church. The organ there was renovated with state funds. And: admission to the Museum der Moderne is free for children and young people under the age of 19.
Dear "Krone" readers, send us your wishes and demands to the Salzburg state government by email: salzburg@kronenzeitung.at
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.