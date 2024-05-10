A million-dollar show at Carinthia’s tennis clubs

Strasbourg aiming to stay in the league

What is possible for Strasbourg also depends on Ofner and Rodionov. Boss Georg Pirkebner: "If the time is right, they'll play. It depends on the tournament status, the registrations and their condition. But otherwise we have a lot of our own youngsters." The promoted team also remains modest: "We want to stay in the class in the first year and then attack next season." The team from Central Carinthia is not playing in the season opener.