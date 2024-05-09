Vorteilswelt
Caught on the run

40 years without a license: driver sped away from police

Nachrichten
09.05.2024 18:00

A driver (62) who is not actually allowed to drive wanted to escape from the planned square in Burgenland. The man, who does not have a driver's license, sped away from the police. After a short pursuit, a traffic patrol was able to stop the fleeing driver. He faces a hefty fine!

comment0 Kommentare

For decades, no one noticed that a driver from the Oberpullendorf district was driving without a license. Before Ascension Day, the now 62-year-old driver got caught in a planned square. To avoid detection, the traffic offender stepped on the gas and fled.

The officers were amazed
The police took up the chase with flashing blue lights and flashing horns. Shortly afterwards, the speeding driver was stopped. The traffic patrol officers were astonished: during the check, they discovered that the man from Burgenland had been driving a car for more than 40 years, but did not even have a driver's license.

Caught in the speed trap
Although this driver has a driving license, he was not obeying the speed limit. The speeding driver was "flashed" at 95 km/h in Bocksdorf in the district of Güssing. Only 50 km/h is permitted.

A moped driver also fell into the speed trap, speeding past the police at 68 km/h. Because the two-wheeler had technical manipulations, the license plate was removed.

In both cases, the district administrative authority has received corresponding reports. A total of 112 speeding tickets were issued following speed cameras. A further 234 reports of all kinds were filed and 228 administrative penalty orders were issued.

Brakes completely broken
The police stopped a scrap truck in Potzneusiedl in the district of Neusiedl am See. Due to defective brakes, the driver of the Romanian articulated lorry had to be banned from continuing his journey. "As the brake calliper was completely missing on one wheel of the trailer and a wheel brake cylinder was locked, the system had no effect at all. The service brake on another axle did not work," the regional traffic department reported.

The conclusion: "The driver knowingly made his trip on the A6 with an extremely defective truck that was not safe to drive or operate. That is dangerous to the public." The license plates were confiscated and security deposits were collected.

During 790 driver checks, the police carried out 355 breathalyzer or alcohol tests. (Bild: Christian Schulter/Krone KREATIV)
During 790 driver checks, the police carried out 355 breathalyzer or alcohol tests.
(Bild: Christian Schulter/Krone KREATIV)

No drunk drivers
The police also paid particular attention to drunk driving during the nationwide planned square on Wednesday from 9 am to 7 pm. In the course of 790 driver checks, 355 breathalyzer or alcohol tests were carried out - all negative.

Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Christian Schulter
Christian Schulter
