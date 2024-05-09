40 years without a license: driver sped away from police

Brakes completely broken

The police stopped a scrap truck in Potzneusiedl in the district of Neusiedl am See. Due to defective brakes, the driver of the Romanian articulated lorry had to be banned from continuing his journey. "As the brake calliper was completely missing on one wheel of the trailer and a wheel brake cylinder was locked, the system had no effect at all. The service brake on another axle did not work," the regional traffic department reported.