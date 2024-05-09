Alarm in England
Whooping cough cases rising rapidly: five babies dead
The number of whooping cough cases in England has risen dramatically this year. By the end of March, almost 2,800 people had contracted the disease in the largest part of the UK alone, and five babies had already died.
As the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced on Thursday, the current number of cases is more than three times higher than in the whole of last year.
Vaccination rate has fallen
According to experts, one of the reasons for the sharp increase is that there has not been a major outbreak of the cyclical disease since 2016. In addition, immunity in the population has fallen during the pandemic. The vaccination rate has also fallen.
Whooping cough
Whooping cough (pertussis) is caused by bacteria - usually the Bordetella pertussis bacterium - is highly contagious and is one of the most common infectious diseases worldwide.
The disease often begins with mild cold symptoms, which are followed after one to two weeks by severe, spasmodic coughing fits, some of which can last for months.
Newborns and infants particularly affected
According to the UKHSA, newborns and infants are particularly at risk of life-threatening complications.
It is therefore important that pregnant women and babies receive their vaccinations at the right time, said UKHSA epidemiologist Gayatri Amirthalingam according to the press release.
The rise in the number of whooping cough cases across Europe shows that vigilance is needed. It is a serious disease, especially in infants. We have safe and effective vaccines that can prevent it. Vaccination is our most important tool to save lives and prevent the further spread of the disease.
EU-Gesundheitskommissarin Stella Kyriakides
More whooping cough cases in Europe: Austria has the lowest vaccination rate
In the year 2023 to April 2024, almost 60,000 cases of whooping cough were reported in Europe. This is an increase of more than ten times compared to 2022 and 2021, the EU health authority ECDC announced on Wednesday. According to the report, Austria has the lowest pertussis vaccination rate in Europe at 84 percent.
There has also been an increase in cases in this country in recent years; this March, a newborn died of whooping cough in Graz.
