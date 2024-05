Truck nuisance: citizens feel left in the lurch

Noise measurements have shown that the level has been exceeded by nine decibels. Grillitsch: "We don't understand why no help is coming from the state." Even a speed limit of 50 km/h could enable the residents of Eis bei Ruden, Wunderstätten, St. Radegund and St. Nikolai to sleep peacefully again. According to Martin Gruber, Vice Provincial Minister, measures to improve the situation of the affected residents are being developed within the scope of responsibility.