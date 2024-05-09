AirBnB benefits from the continuing desire to travel

The share fell by seven percent after the figures were announced. At the start of the year, AirBnB increased its turnover by 18 percent to 2.14 billion dollars. At 261 million dollars, net profit was even more than twice as high as a year ago. Both figures were above market expectations. The number of bookings increased by 9.5 percent, it was also reported. Growth was driven by Asian and Latin American customers, who booked 21 and 19 percent more frequently respectively.