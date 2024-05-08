Biochemist Hans Tuppy passes away at the age of 99

In 1983, Tuppy was elected Rector of the University of Vienna for two years, at the same time chairing the Rectors' Conference. In 1985, he was elected President of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, a position he relinquished early in 1987 in order to follow the call of the Austrian People's Party to the post of Science Minister. Two years later (1989), Tuppy had to vacate the minister's chair for Erhard Busek in the course of an ÖVP government reshuffle.