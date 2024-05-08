Doctor robot in the operating theater

Tirol Kliniken currently has two surgical robots

According to company spokesperson Johannes Schwamberger, Tirol Kliniken already has two surgical robots in use, in addition to Hall at Innsbruck Hospital. As the tasks there are even more complex, the training phase is still ongoing. This is necessary for both man and machine. Among other things, doctors have to learn how to use the highly sensitive control console. This can be adapted to each surgeon and thus also reduces physical strain for the doctors.