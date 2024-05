Mauthausen “star” has a sad secret

"It's terrible..."

Against the Frenchman who was once heading for the top of the world rankings. He reached the top 10 in 2018 and won his fifth title on the ATP Tour in Montpellier. It was to be the last for the 30-year-old, whose career went into a steep decline. He only won five matches on the tour in 2021. Pouille later told L'Équipe how difficult it was to deal with a fall from grace: "It's terrible because I'm still top ten in my head. When I see Domi (Thiem) and Stan (Wawrinka), I don't even want to imagine what they're going through. I've lost all my sponsors apart from my clothes. When you've been through so many emotions, it's difficult."