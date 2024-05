Prison as an oasis of well-being? Life behind bars

We have to identify ourselves at the entrance and are then picked up by Alexandra Roth, the head of the training center, and taken to the boss. Iris Hofer offers us a coffee and explains a few things about "her" facility: "We have people on remand and in prison, currently around 260 inmates. They stay in Linz prison until they are sentenced and, if they serve more than 18 months, until they are transferred to a penal institution. So from a relatively short time to years," says Hofer.