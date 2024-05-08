Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Pressure can begin

Seven parties are on the ballot paper for the EU elections

Nachrichten
08.05.2024 14:04

The ballot paper for the EU elections has now been finalized. This means that around 6.4 million voters will be able to choose between the five parliamentary parties ÖVP, SPÖ, FPÖ, NEOS and the Greens as well as the KPÖ and the list DNA, which is critical of the coronavirus measures, on June 9.

comment0 Kommentare

At its meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Electoral Authority completed its examination of the seven election proposals submitted on April 26 and published them. With the announcement of the election proposals on the official notice board of the Ministry of the Interior and on the Internet, the election proposals can no longer be changed. In addition, the production of the official ballot papers can now begin. The ballot papers should be in stock in all municipalities by the middle of next week so that the polling cards can be issued on time, it was reported on Wednesday.

KPÖ and DNA still collecting supporters
Alongside the KPÖ, only the DNA list, which is critical of the coronavirus measures, has managed to collect the necessary 2,600 declarations of support across Austria. This means that, as in 2019, seven parties are on the ballot paper. In contrast, nine parties were on the ballot in 2014, and eight in 1996 and 2009. In 1999, like this year, there were also seven alternatives for voters, and in 2004 there were only six.

Ranking is fixed
The parties running this time appear in the following order on the official ballot paper - which is uniform throughout Austria - with the following abbreviations:

1. Austrian People's Party (ÖVP)

2. the Austrian Social Democratic Party (SPÖ)

3. Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) - Die Freiheitlichen (FPÖ)

4. the Greens - The Green Alternative (GRÜNE)

5 NEOS - The New Europe (NEOS)

6. DNA - Democratic - Neutral - Authentic (DNA)

7. the Communist Party of Austria - KPÖ Plus (KPÖ)

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf