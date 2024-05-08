Seven parties are on the ballot paper for the EU elections

At its meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Electoral Authority completed its examination of the seven election proposals submitted on April 26 and published them. With the announcement of the election proposals on the official notice board of the Ministry of the Interior and on the Internet, the election proposals can no longer be changed. In addition, the production of the official ballot papers can now begin. The ballot papers should be in stock in all municipalities by the middle of next week so that the polling cards can be issued on time, it was reported on Wednesday.