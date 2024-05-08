Rededication for two warehouses causes controversy

SP and Greens reject rezoning

In the run-up to the municipal council meeting, the Greens and SP clearly opposed the reclassification. The majority of the FP and VP were in favor of the plans. The black city leader Anton Froschauer is cautious: "I don't want to add fuel to the fire. This is about initiating a procedure for rezoning. This needs to be looked at calmly. Nothing has been decided yet."