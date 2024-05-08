Turmoil in front of municipal council
Rededication for two warehouses causes controversy
In Perg, a large green space in the village area is to be rezoned for the expansion plans of a construction company. For the SP and the Greens, as well as a number of local residents, this plan is completely incomprehensible, as there would still be enough space available for companies to set up in the nearby business park.
The waters are already running high in Perg ahead of the municipal council meeting next Tuesday. One of the items on the agenda is the debate on the initiation of a rezoning procedure in the district of Aisthofen to allow a construction company to build two warehouses measuring around 180 square meters. Local residents have been up in arms for months and have already called in a lawyer.
Talk of a courtesy report
From their point of view, a company has no place in this agricultural area. An alternative would be the company construction area around 1.5 kilometers away. There would still be enough space available for companies to set up there. However, there is also talk of a courtesy dedication.
Proximity to the Chamber of Agriculture
The landowner who is renting the site to the company is said to have particularly good contacts with the head of the Chamber of Agriculture. This has already spoken out in favor of a rezoning. However, Netz OÖ, the military command and the Chamber of Commerce have not raised any objections either.
SP and Greens reject rezoning
In the run-up to the municipal council meeting, the Greens and SP clearly opposed the reclassification. The majority of the FP and VP were in favor of the plans. The black city leader Anton Froschauer is cautious: "I don't want to add fuel to the fire. This is about initiating a procedure for rezoning. This needs to be looked at calmly. Nothing has been decided yet."
