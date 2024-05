Marcel Hirscher gets his own ski factory

Comeback in the Ski World Cup

The former ÖSV star made the headlines just a few weeks ago. Hirscher announced his comeback in the Ski World Cup. In future, he wants to compete for the Netherlands, the country where his mother was born. "I retired five years ago, now I'm 35 years old. That's also how I see my comeback: Above all, I want to have the opportunity to compete again, simply because I enjoy it. I have an excellent relationship with the ÖSV and am grateful for everything we have achieved. This new project is best realized as a Dutchman," says Hirscher to the Dutch Ski Association NSkiV.