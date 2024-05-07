Ex-ELGA boss on stage with corona conspirators

Minister Rauch a "mufti"

In 2022, the then head of ELGA had pointed out that the introduction of compulsory vaccination was not yet technically feasible and would also not be proportionate. The SPÖ was in favor of mandatory vaccination at the time, but he and other party members were outvoted, said Leisch. With compulsory vaccination, "we have lost the people", he said. Education was the only way to counteract this. Leisch harshly criticized Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens). He is a "mufti ordering from above", which is why he is driving more and more people in an extreme direction. The same direction whose representatives will also be speaking on Tuesday evening.