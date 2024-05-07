"Represent the facts"
Ex-ELGA boss on stage with corona conspirators
The so-called RKI files - the published consultation protocols on coronavirus in Germany - have caused a lot of rumbling. Numerous redactions in them are grist to the mill of vaccination skeptics. A discussion evening on the protocols will also be held in Vienna on Tuesday evening. In addition to several conspirators, the former ELGA managing director is also taking part. He distances himself from the other participants.
The event, entitled "RKI files and coronavirus protocols in Vienna", is a get-together of well-known opponents of the coronavirus protection measures. The evening will be opened by German financial expert Stefan Homburg. He had brought the German government close to a dictatorship because of the Covid measures, had appeared at lateral thinking demonstrations during the pandemic and had accused the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which was in charge of developing protective measures, of "lies". Homburg also claims that there was no pandemic.
Wendler lawyer on the podium
Another participant is the German lawyer Markus Haintz, who is popular in the lateral thinker and corona skeptic scene and represents the pop singer Michael Wendler, who has also spread conspiracy myths about corona.
Andreas Sönnichsen will also be on the panel: in 2020, he questioned the dangers of Covid-19 and called for an end to the measures. The Medical University of Vienna, where Sönnichsen worked at the Center for Public Health, distanced itself from his statements. When he later expressed his views publicly again, the university terminated the contract with the scientist, who also spoke out against the vaccination and issued online certificates of "vaccine fitness" .
Greens distance themselves from the association
The evening was organized by the GGI association, originally "Greens Against Compulsory Vaccination", now "Green Association for Fundamental Rights and Freedom of Information". Co-founder and well-known member is the former federal spokesperson for the Greens, Madeleine Petrovic. Her membership of the Greens has been suspended. The association also has nothing to do with the Greens, Green Party Club leader Sigrid Maurer told krone.tv in January. Petrovic will also be sitting on the podium that evening. In January 2022, Petrovic railed against compulsory vaccination at a demonstration and spread conspiracy myths.
I am on this panel to represent the side of science and facts.
Franz Leisch, Ex-Chef der ELGA GmbH
Also on the podium is the former managing director of ELGA GmbH, Franz Leisch. Leisch is now a digitalization expert at the health policy platform "Praevenire" and is a candidate on the SPÖ Lower Austria list for this year's National Council elections. krone.at reached Leisch on his way to the event in Vienna-Penzing.
"Find clear words"
He understands that the whole thing is "controversial", but wants to represent "the side of science and facts" at the event, he told krone.at. He will "find very clear words" for critical statements made by his discussion partners. Like them, he was against compulsory vaccination, but had always been in favor of the coronavirus vaccination. He also shares the view that not all measures were correct, according to Leisch. He also believes that the government has not done what is necessary to deal with the coronavirus crisis.
Minister Rauch a "mufti"
In 2022, the then head of ELGA had pointed out that the introduction of compulsory vaccination was not yet technically feasible and would also not be proportionate. The SPÖ was in favor of mandatory vaccination at the time, but he and other party members were outvoted, said Leisch. With compulsory vaccination, "we have lost the people", he said. Education was the only way to counteract this. Leisch harshly criticized Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens). He is a "mufti ordering from above", which is why he is driving more and more people in an extreme direction. The same direction whose representatives will also be speaking on Tuesday evening.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.