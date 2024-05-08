Oberwart Clinic
Expansion plans become more concrete after the start
Patient operations at the new Oberwart Clinic have got off to a smooth start. With the expansion of medical services, intensive work is now underway on expansion plans.
The new clinic, which opened its doors to patients on Tuesday, was a hive of activity. This marks the start of a new era in healthcare in Burgenland and is a historic day for all Burgenlanders, said Governor Hans Peter Doskozil during a site inspection. The start of patient operations marks the end of an intensive and professionally implemented planning, construction and settlement phase, according to Gesundheit Burgenland, which is delighted with the smooth progress.
We want to offer cutting-edge medicine close to home and are therefore investing massively in the infrastructure of all locations, as well as in personnel.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil
New building is below the budget of 235 million euros
The lighthouse project should cost a maximum of 235 million euros. "The new building will already be paid off via the state budget when it opens," emphasizes Doskozil. The final costs should even be below the specified framework. "We want to offer cutting-edge medicine close to home and are therefore investing massively in the infrastructure of all locations, but also in staff," explains Doskozil.
Oberwart Clinic as a model for Gols
Because a milestone has been set with the new Oberwart Clinic, the process from planning to opening should now serve as a model for the next construction project, the new Gols Clinic.
The new Oberwart Clinic will also make it possible to offer services in Burgenland in future that previously had to be provided in Vienna or Graz. "On the one hand, this has to do with the fact that we are constantly upgrading the medical equipment to a higher level, and on the other hand, the expertise of the medical staff also makes this possible," explains Dr. Stephan Kriwanek, Medical Director of Gesundheit Burgenland.
New departments and company kindergarten need more space
The expansion of the range of services is therefore already providing for the first expansion plans at the start of operations, which are being discussed in the newly installed steering committee. The project team is systematically working out the future prospects - because the current hospital building corresponds to the state of knowledge in 2018/19.
It is certain that there will be departments for oncology and neurosurgery, which can essentially be accommodated in the current clinic building. However, additional space will be required for these new departments - for oncology, for example, molecular medicine services in the field of laboratory diagnostics. The new company kindergarten is also to be located directly at the hospital in the medium term and is therefore already being included in the expansion considerations, according to the Governor's office.
