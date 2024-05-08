Anger over new rule
Free parking for club members is history
The issue of parking is a bitter one at Lake Millstatt. Not everyone is happy with the parking management in the tourist community of Seeboden.
The new parking management system in Seeboden has been in force since May 1st. For the time being, however, nobody has to pay for parking. As reported, everything has been postponed due to a political dispute in the municipality. As a result, parking fees will not be charged until June.
But the issue is apparently still not off the table. "The project simply hasn't been thought through," says FP local councillor Horst Zwischenberger. For the Blue Party, 250 euros for an annual ticket is far too expensive. The fact that recreational sportspeople now also have to pay for parking is another pain in the stomach. And club members who don't live in the municipality have no right to an annual or monthly ticket," complains Zwischenberger, who is therefore calling for a round table.
No right to annual and monthly tickets
The new regulation is also causing annoyance at the lido: "It's understandable that fees are being introduced. But the fact that bathers who come regularly are not entitled to monthly tickets is not right. This needs to be reconsidered," says Seeboden's head of tourism Hellmuth Koch.
But according to Mayor Thomas Schäfauer, it's a done deal: "There are still legal issues to be clarified, but that's what was decided. The ordinance was approved by a majority."
