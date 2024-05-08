Free parking for club members is history

But the issue is apparently still not off the table. "The project simply hasn't been thought through," says FP local councillor Horst Zwischenberger. For the Blue Party, 250 euros for an annual ticket is far too expensive. The fact that recreational sportspeople now also have to pay for parking is another pain in the stomach. And club members who don't live in the municipality have no right to an annual or monthly ticket," complains Zwischenberger, who is therefore calling for a round table.