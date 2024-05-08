Tyrolean trio wrestle for the last Olympic chance

Herculean task for Gastl

Daniel Gastl will be up against some real heavyweights. After his early elimination in Baku up to 97 kilos, the Inzing powerhouse can only make it up to 130 kilos. This will be a Herculean task for the 30-year-old. However, he wants to leave no stone unturned in order to be able to compete at the Olympic Games.