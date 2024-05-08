Qualifying tournament
Tyrolean trio wrestle for the last Olympic chance
Martina Kuenz, Daniel Gastl and Benjamin Greil will have to deliver top performances at the World Wrestling Qualification Tournament in Istanbul/Turkey from Thursday to secure their ticket for the Summer Games in Paris.
Martina Kuenz made a strong comeback from a serious knee injury a month ago at the European Olympic qualifying tournament in Baku, finishing third in the 76 kilo category and only just missing out on a ticket to Paris. The world tournament starting on Thursday in Istanbul is the last chance for the Olympics. It would be the 29-year-old's first participation. But the policewoman will leave her heart on the mat.
Herculean task for Gastl
Daniel Gastl will be up against some real heavyweights. After his early elimination in Baku up to 97 kilos, the Inzing powerhouse can only make it up to 130 kilos. This will be a Herculean task for the 30-year-old. However, he wants to leave no stone unturned in order to be able to compete at the Olympic Games.
"I want to take advantage of the element of surprise. It's not impossible, but it's a huge challenge. If it works out, it's even cooler," said Gastl, who will start on Thursday.
The third Tyrolean in the squad is Benjamin Greil (-86 kg) in freestyle. The 24-year-old is eager to attack again after an injury.
Between pressure and ease
"If you qualify as a European, you are definitely one of the medal contenders at the Games," said Tyrolean ÖRSV Sports Director Benedikt Ernst: "One thing is a fact: in Istanbul, everyone has to perform at their best and deal with the pressure. It's the last chance, but it also needs a certain lightness."
