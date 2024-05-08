Graz professional fire department: retiring at 57

They could benefit from a new pension scheme that the city of Graz is now tackling. "Civil servants in the fire service should be able to retire from the age of 57 without any deductions. Currently, early retirement is only possible on the basis of a medical certificate," explains Eber. This step is "recognition of the hard work and dedication of the firefighters for the good of the city". After all, frequent night shifts and dangerous operations - just think of the fire disaster at the Stern restaurant or the fire inferno at the Rösselmühle - are hard work.