New regulation

Graz professional fire department: retiring at 57

Nachrichten
08.05.2024 07:00

The job at the Graz professional fire department is exhausting. That is why, according to the plan of the city hall coalition, officers will be allowed to retire at the age of 57 in future. And: the six female applicants failed the most recent entrance test.

comment0 Kommentare

It requires physical and mental fitness and commitment during the day and at night: the back-breaking job of a civil servant in the Graz professional fire department. As the number of applicants had reached a low point in 2022, the city launched a recruitment campaign last year - with success: the trend was reversed with 89 people interested in joining the professional fire department (we reported). For the first time, six women also took the entrance test - but failed. The "personal rescue" aptitude test - where a 75-kilo dummy has to be pulled 66 meters within 60 seconds - was an insurmountable hurdle. 34 candidates successfully completed the process.

Dragging the 70-kilo dummy is one of the most difficult exercises in the admission test. (Bild: BF Graz)
Dragging the 70-kilo dummy is one of the most difficult exercises in the admission test.
(Bild: BF Graz)

Women should soon be accepted
"We will take a close look at how we can reach interested women even more specifically in the next call for applications and better support their physical preparation," reports the responsible city councillor Manfred Eber (KPÖ) to the "Steirerkrone". What happens next? In July, the best 12 men will begin their basic training, which lasts 19 weeks. In January and July 2025, a further eight future firefighters will follow.

Manfred Eber in front of the old fire station on Dientrichsteinplatz in Graz (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
Manfred Eber in front of the old fire station on Dientrichsteinplatz in Graz
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)

They could benefit from a new pension scheme that the city of Graz is now tackling. "Civil servants in the fire service should be able to retire from the age of 57 without any deductions. Currently, early retirement is only possible on the basis of a medical certificate," explains Eber. This step is "recognition of the hard work and dedication of the firefighters for the good of the city". After all, frequent night shifts and dangerous operations - just think of the fire disaster at the Stern restaurant or the fire inferno at the Rösselmühle - are hard work.

City of Graz submits application to the province of Styria
Support for the forthcoming motion in the municipal council also comes from the SPÖ club chairwoman Daniela Schlüsselberger: "We are following the example of other cities." The final implementation of this new regulation depends on an amendment to the law by the Province of Styria; intensive talks are underway at civil servant level.

Jörg Schwaiger
Jörg Schwaiger
