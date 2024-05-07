Vorteilswelt
"I understand Rangnick"

Hasenhüttl: “It all takes a lot of energy”

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 12:40

Ralph Hasenhüttl has secured relegation with VFL Wolfsburg and yet the coach admits: "This job takes a lot of energy. You're constantly under observation." However, he does not want to set himself a limit on how long he wants to work as a coach. He also shows understanding for Ralf Rangnick's rejection by Bayern.

Hasenhüttl explained in an interview with "Sport1" that being under constant observation and the pressure to perform with his team takes a lot of energy. Nevertheless, he said that he longed for the challenges during his career break and is therefore happy to have found a new role in Wolfsburg.

With the "Wolves", he managed to secure relegation thanks to the clear 3:0 win against Darmstadt on Saturday. Together with his son Patrick, whom he took with him to Germany as assistant coach. "He provides special input because he still thinks a bit like a player. That's very, very important in a coaching team."

Meanwhile, the 56-year-old has no plans to set a time limit on how long he would like to coach. His current focus is on his job in Wolfsburg. However, he is not ruling out another challenge in England, Spain or Italy: "I'll be 57 in the summer, so there probably won't be that many more clubs. But you never know what will happen. I can tell that I'm not quite letting go of soccer. It's hard to say no to interesting offers."

Understanding for Rangnick
Hasenhüttl is already familiar with the Premier League after his stint at Southampton FC. There, soccer would have a completely different meaning: "I was insulted because I rotated nine players in the FA Cup. You're immediately accused of not taking the competition seriously."

The Styrian is also following the coaching situation in Munich with interest. He understands why Ralf Rangnick decided against the record champions in the end: "Because it's so nice to be a coach in my home country, my fellow countrymen love him so much for his work and that's why he doesn't want to go anywhere else."

