Hasenhüttl: “It all takes a lot of energy”

Meanwhile, the 56-year-old has no plans to set a time limit on how long he would like to coach. His current focus is on his job in Wolfsburg. However, he is not ruling out another challenge in England, Spain or Italy: "I'll be 57 in the summer, so there probably won't be that many more clubs. But you never know what will happen. I can tell that I'm not quite letting go of soccer. It's hard to say no to interesting offers."