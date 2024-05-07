MRI waiting times: “Too few devices in Austria”

Lead apron as radiation protection has had its day

The radiation exposure of CT machines has been reduced over the years, as has that of all other X-ray machines. For this reason, the Professional Association for Radiology Technology in Austria recently launched a campaign to inform people that the classic lead apron for protection against radiation has largely had its day. With the exception of X-rays taken by dentists, they are largely dispensed with during radiological examinations. People have been used to wearing lead aprons for 50 years and now it is important to make them realize that they are no longer necessary, said Frühwald.