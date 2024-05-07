German chip giant Infineon launches savings program

The German chip manufacturer Infineon, which is represented in Austria with a chip plant in Villach, is cutting its forecast due to the continuing weakness in demand and is launching a cost-cutting program. According to information published on Tuesday, the company is now only expecting sales of 15.1 billion euros for the current financial year (until the end of September) - plus or minus 400 million euros. This is 900 million euros less than predicted a quarter ago.