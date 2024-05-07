Criticism of the players
Xavi bursts his collar: “It’s a disgrace!”
The defeat against Girona (2:4) at the weekend has left its mark on Barca coach Xavi. The Spaniard finally blew a gasket. It was a disgrace how his players had presented themselves. For the coming season, it is important to draw the right conclusions and rebuild the squad.
"It's a disgrace. We collapse in every negative situation. These are blatant mistakes. We instill self-confidence in the players, but it's still difficult. That's also a lack of maturity", Xavi vented his frustration. Barca had previously lost at FC Girona. As a result, Real Madrid were crowned champions and surprise team Girona overtook Barcelona in second place in the table.
The performance of his players made the Barca coach rave: "When we're superior, it's not reflected on the scoreboard. We controlled both games against Real Madrid and Girona, and yet they slipped away from us."
Squad shake-up in the summer?
Although there have been encouraging signs again, the 44-year-old says that the conclusion is always the same: "The lack of effectiveness is killing us."
It is therefore important to draw the right conclusions for the coming season in terms of squad planning. Even if this would also mean drastic cuts. In the end, the only thing that matters is having a competitive squad again next season and not having to give Real the advantage again, Xavi concluded.
