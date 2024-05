Program for the city of Salzburg without the ÖVP

ÖVP sees "no-go"

As reported, the ÖVP has the biggest headaches when it comes to finances and housing. "We don't want debt to become a program," says future ÖVP party leader Delfa Kosic. The Land Acquisition Act, which has not been applied for a long time and can also lead to expropriation in extreme cases, is also included in the paper. For the ÖVP, this point is an "absolute no-go".