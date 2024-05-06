Powerful!
Mazda launches electric 6 Series – the SUV is even cooler
As a matter of principle, Mazda does not follow the beaten track when it comes to drive systems. That's all well and good - but perhaps it's time to launch another electric car alongside the MX-30. And perhaps also take the opportunity to launch a successor to the ageing Mazda6. Voilá! They presented both at the Auto Show in Beijing: the Mazda EN-6!
A Wankel engine as a range extender (cool, but it sucks), a compression-ignition petrol engine (cool and economical), and finally a brand new six-cylinder generation (really cool and really economical) - Mazda really has something to offer. Now the innovations continue, albeit in a much more mainstream way.
Yes, this is a purely electrically powered Mazda6, you could say. But not only that, it is also the first in a series of new electrified vehicles (New Energy Vehicles) that are being developed with Chinese partner Changan and are due to be launched in China by the end of 2024. The platform comes from Changan Automobile, as Mazda's electric expertise is rather limited. Incidentally, the character logo at the rear reads Changan-Mazda.
Visually, the EZ-6 (E = electric, Z = zero) looks more modern than any Mazda before it. Crisp LED lighting around the successful dummy radiator grille is highly harmonious. The body surfaces on the flanks have almost no edges; instead, the light plays in the paintwork depending on the viewing angle. They introduced this with the Mazda3 and it's gorgeous. The LEDs at the rear look back almost menacingly, two light strips (one continuous and one interrupted) lie transversely under an automatically extending rear spoiler.
Subtle chrome here and there is also pleasing to the eye - and again bucking the trend that says "light is the new chrome".
The Mazda EN-6 also has nothing to complain about digitally, of course it can be operated by voice control and of course it can park automatically - but you can also have it parked by voice control when you are not even sitting in the car.
The 4.92-metre-long saloon is to be launched with electric drive and a range of around 600 kilometers as well as a plug-in hybrid, but Mazda is not being more specific at the moment. Thanks to rear-wheel drive, a 50:50 weight distribution between front and rear (electric model) and a multi-link rear axle, the Mazda EN-6 is set to play a leading role in terms of driving dynamics and realize the proclaimed "Jinba-ittai", the car and driver as a unit.
The only disadvantage of this vehicle is that it is not yet clear whether it will be offered outside China at all. One thing is certain: Mazda will also need something like this in Europe, but perhaps as an estate. Or it will be an SUV after all:
Another model for next year
In addition to the finished saloon, Mazda has unveiled a crossover SUV called the Arata. For the time being, however, this is only a "design concept model based on the Mazda philosophy 'Uplifting the Human Spirit'.
The Arata has a powerful appearance, with powerful shapes and an LED strip in the front that represents a Mazda clasp, which is shaped in chrome on other models (there it was again: light is the new chrome). Another eye-catcher is the rear window, which runs seamlessly into the rear.
If this is the new Mazda CX-5 - bring it on!
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.