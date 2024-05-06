Mazda launches electric 6 Series – the SUV is even cooler

Yes, this is a purely electrically powered Mazda6, you could say. But not only that, it is also the first in a series of new electrified vehicles (New Energy Vehicles) that are being developed with Chinese partner Changan and are due to be launched in China by the end of 2024. The platform comes from Changan Automobile, as Mazda's electric expertise is rather limited. Incidentally, the character logo at the rear reads Changan-Mazda.