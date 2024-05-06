Lewandowski scores – does he still have to leave?

Nunez for Lewandowski?

And then the latest report in the "Sun" also fits in. You can read in it: Barca are said to already be working on a replacement for Lewandowski. He goes by the name of Darwin Nunez and currently wears the Liverpool FC shirt. Although he seems to be getting up to speed there, he has not really hit the ground running. Liverpool are said to be just as interested in his transfer as they are in that of super striker (and diva) Mo Salah, who could be heading for the desert.