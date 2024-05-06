Barca future uncertain
Lewandowski scores – does he still have to leave?
Are Robert Lewandowski's days at FC Barcelona numbered? A statement from coach Xavi and a relevant report in The Sun suggest that the question is not entirely unjustified. Although Lewandowski scores.
He only scored again on Saturday, for example, when he scored his 31st goal of the season with his penalty against Girona. Of course, it didn't really help - Barca went down 4-2 at Girona, making Real the champions. Reason enough for the club management to make changes? In the forward line too? And specifically with Lewandowski?
Saving is the order of the day
Even though his contract runs until 2026 and he himself does not want to leave, there are at least subtle signs of this. For example, the recent statement by coach Xavi, according to which the club wants to decide on Lewandowski's future after the end of the season. Despite his current contract? Possible, "Lewy" is considered the top earner at the "Blaugrana". And saving money is still their top priority.
Nunez for Lewandowski?
And then the latest report in the "Sun" also fits in. You can read in it: Barca are said to already be working on a replacement for Lewandowski. He goes by the name of Darwin Nunez and currently wears the Liverpool FC shirt. Although he seems to be getting up to speed there, he has not really hit the ground running. Liverpool are said to be just as interested in his transfer as they are in that of super striker (and diva) Mo Salah, who could be heading for the desert.
What would happen to Lewandowski in this case is unclear. Especially as he himself only recently confirmed that a move for him in the summer is completely out of the question. In any case, he wants to stay at Barca. Do the club officials see it the same way?
