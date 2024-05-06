New Pinzgau coach
“We have to be able to smell each other”
After the departure of coach Hannes Schützinger, western league club FC Pinzgau Saalfelden wants to present a successor soon. Things are currently not going well in sporting terms. Wals-Grünau are attacking the Pinzgau team in the table.
FC Pinzgau are looking for a coach who has an eye for the younger players as well as the team. Once again! After Alex Schriebl and Markus Fürstaller, Hannes Schützinger is also history with Sommer in just over a year and a half. The 40-year-old joins the Red Bull Academy and also takes on a role in the Salzburg Football Association. "Of course, that didn't go according to plan," says section manager Hannes Rottenspacher, looking back. The 70-year-old and the club are working intensively on the succession. Personal equality is also important in the decision. "We have to be able to smell each other," grins Rottenspacher. One promising candidate is said to be Grödig coach Arsim Deliu. Permanent "co" Max Mariacher, who also has an A license, is not an issue.
Top 3 in sight
While the new coach is to be presented in the coming days, one of the team's departures is already as good as fixed. Moritz Eder is moving to the GAK. In addition, goalkeeper Kilian Schröcker - as is the case almost every summer break - is set to move to the 2nd division.
Speaking of the league: The Pinzgauers are slowly but surely facing competition from within Salzburg. Wals-Grünau are now only four points behind third place. Coach Christoph Knaus' team also celebrated a 1:0 win at sixth-placed Reichenau on Saturday. "We did very well. It was absolutely tight and hard-fought," said the head coach. Despite his success, he doesn't want to hear any questions about himself. "I feel right at home here and am delighted to have this opportunity. I'm approaching it with humility and ambition," says the 39-year-old proudly, adding: "Of course we're delighted that things are going so well at the moment. Nobody thought it would be like this."
