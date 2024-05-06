FC Pinzgau are looking for a coach who has an eye for the younger players as well as the team. Once again! After Alex Schriebl and Markus Fürstaller, Hannes Schützinger is also history with Sommer in just over a year and a half. The 40-year-old joins the Red Bull Academy and also takes on a role in the Salzburg Football Association. "Of course, that didn't go according to plan," says section manager Hannes Rottenspacher, looking back. The 70-year-old and the club are working intensively on the succession. Personal equality is also important in the decision. "We have to be able to smell each other," grins Rottenspacher. One promising candidate is said to be Grödig coach Arsim Deliu. Permanent "co" Max Mariacher, who also has an A license, is not an issue.