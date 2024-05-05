Liverpool keep their theoretical title chances alive

Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott gave Liverpool a comfortable lead until the 59th minute. However, this lead melted away in the closing stages after Richarlison and Son Heung-min scored in the 72nd and 77th minutes. After that, however, Klopp's side left nothing to chance and took the three points. Anything other than a win in the German's penultimate home game at Anfield would have ruined any chance of winning the league title.