Victory against Tottenham
Liverpool keep their theoretical title chances alive
Liverpool have kept their theoretical chances of winning the English Premier League title alive. The Reds beat fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur 4:2 in the third-last round at Anfield Road on Sunday. Coach Jürgen Klopp's team, who are in third place, now have five points fewer than leaders Arsenal and are four points off second-placed Manchester City.
Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott gave Liverpool a comfortable lead until the 59th minute. However, this lead melted away in the closing stages after Richarlison and Son Heung-min scored in the 72nd and 77th minutes. After that, however, Klopp's side left nothing to chance and took the three points. Anything other than a win in the German's penultimate home game at Anfield would have ruined any chance of winning the league title.
A resounding win for the Blues
Brighton won 1-0 against fourth-placed Aston Villa, while Chelsea secured an important victory in their bid to qualify for the European Cup. Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson with a brace secured a convincing 5-0 home win against West Ham. As a result, the Blues moved up to seventh place in the table, with Newcastle United just two points ahead in the Conference League.
However, another contender for sixth place, eighth-placed Manchester United, will not play until Monday. The record champions visit Crystal Palace, the team of Upper Austrian coach Oliver Glasner. Central defender Harry Maguire, who is expected to be out for the rest of the Premier League season with a muscle injury, will not be involved, as the club announced on Sunday.
