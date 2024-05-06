Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Fear of arsonists

Community fears third series of bandit fires

Nachrichten
06.05.2024 09:00

A barn set on fire in the middle of the village and previous fires in the forest - in Feldkirchen an der Donau (Upper Austria) there is great concern about a series of arsonists. The excitement in the community has been growing over the past few days, as there was another fire in a farm outbuilding on Monday night.

comment0 Kommentare

"Hopefully this isn't the start of a new series" - on Sunday morning, arson in the middle of Feldkirchen/D. was the talk of the town. On Saturday night, an old wooden barn of a former butcher's shop burned down and the fire was only just prevented from spreading to the uninhabited main building.

Investigations point to this
Because a woodpile had burned a few days earlier in the neighboring community of Goldwörth - the flames were blue here, so an accelerant had been used - and a hollow tree had gone up in flames at the end of April in the nearby village of Höflein (Ottensheim district), everyone suspected an arsonist. Police investigations also point to this.

And the sirens were also blaring on Monday night. Ten fire departments were called out to a fire. Fortunately, the farmhouse was not on fire, as initially feared. However, an outbuilding burned to the ground. Two cars were also destroyed.

Charges against young woman dropped
There had been several fires in Feldkirchen three years ago: Five fires in hedges and woodpiles and garden sheds, four of them started with certainty, had caused concern. The suspicions against a young woman were not substantiated and the charges were dropped.

Observations of suspects
A series of fires in the Danube community that lasted several weeks in 2017 also remained unsolved. At that time, elephant grass fields and hedges, including those directly adjacent to houses, had gone up in flames - always at weekends. There were also observations of suspects at the time, but the perpetrator remained unidentified.

Markus Schütz
Markus Schütz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf