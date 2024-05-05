Parking at the office tower site is already history

"Out of order" - written in black and white, briefly and concisely. These two words are written on a note on the parking ticket machine. The operator of the private short-term parking lot in Salzburg-Schallmoos posted the notice. The parking lot is history for now. The future construction of the office tower on this exact site also remains controversial. The 35-metre-high office tower could even endanger Salzburg's UNESCO World Heritage Site.