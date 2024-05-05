"Out of service"
Parking at the office tower site is already history
A "Krone" inquiry to the city council set the ball rolling. The city of Salzburg reacted and threatened to close the parking lot of the controversial future high-rise project in Schallmoos. However, the operator beat the city council to it.
"Out of order" - written in black and white, briefly and concisely. These two words are written on a note on the parking ticket machine. The operator of the private short-term parking lot in Salzburg-Schallmoos posted the notice. The parking lot is history for now. The future construction of the office tower on this exact site also remains controversial. The 35-metre-high office tower could even endanger Salzburg's UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Former petrol station demolished
Salzburg City Council took action at the beginning of the week in response to a request from "Krone". The parking lot at the former petrol station in Sterneckstraße lacked a permit from the city. A water permit is required for at least 20 parked cars and a commercial permit for 50 or more. The operator apparently had neither.
A juicy detail: oil and grease separators were expensively removed from the ground when the petrol station was dismantled. They would probably have saved the short-term parking lot.
