The May holidays bring traffic jams to Salzburg

In the neighboring communities, there are mixed feelings about the coming wave of travelers. The A10 exit closures have been history since the end of April, but they will be back at Whitsun. Affected residents of the Tennengau communities fear that the closures will once again be rather toothless and there will be hardly any controls. The head of Golling, Martin Dietrich (SPÖ), takes a different view. "We are happy that we will have the lockdowns back from 17 May," says the mayor. "They are the reason we are surviving at all. We'll just have to come up with something for the side roads again."